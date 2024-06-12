No Ealing comedy for John Lewis

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 12 Jun 2024 • 12:47
WEST EALING: Mock-up of the future JLP development
Photo credit: John Lewis Partnership
The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) is forging ahead with projects to build hundreds of rental properties on retail sites.
Diversifying away from high street retail at John Lewis stores and Waitrose supermarkets entails a £500 million investment in building 1,000 homes at three locations that was first announced in December 2022.
In West Ealing, one of these locations, 96 per cent of the residents allegedly oppose plans for a tower block on an existing Waitrose site. A campaign group last year accused JLP of “breath-taking arrogance” in ignoring concerns regarding the height of the future development.
Citing Ealing council’s failure to come up with a reply, John Lewis has launched a legal appeal and the project will be reviewed by a planning inspector.
The appeal move had not been taken lightly, Katherine Russell, JLP’s Build-to-rent director said.
“We believe we have strong grounds to be successful, given the opportunity to transform an under-used brownfield site close to the publicly-funded Crossrail station,” Russell said.
“All political parties agree there’s a desperate need for more housing and local investment to spur economic growth,” she added.
The 428 homes in West Ealing would generate an estimated £8 million (€9.5 million) in council tax each year, and boost the local economy by an annual £45 million (€53.4 million) in consumer spending.
Only 83 of the West Ealing properties would be affordable, JLP confirmed on June 11, compared with the partnership’s earlier commitment to 20 per cent, after initially maintaining that it intended to deliver 35 per cent.
