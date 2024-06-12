By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 12 Jun 2024 • 14:19
Sarah Collett, of the Arts Society, opening a fascinating evening
Credit: EWN
Members of the Arts Society Mallorca and their guests were treated to a delightful evening titled ‘Painting the Modern Garden, from Monet to Matisse’ at the Hotel Artmadams in Palma.
The event featured a talk exploring the theme of gardens in art history. Following the presentation, guests enjoyed tapas and wine on the hotel’s scenic rooftop terrace.
The discussion focused on Claude Monet, a renowned horticulturist and arguably the most influential artist when it comes to depicting gardens. However, the talk extended beyond Monet, highlighting the works of other great artists like Van Gogh and Matisse, who all found inspiration in the beauty and symbolism of gardens.
The Hotel Artmadams, ideally situated in the heart of Palma, provided a fitting backdrop for the evening. Established in 2000, Hotel Artmadams has carved a niche as a cultural hotel in Palma’s centre. Its classic and elegant ambiance is enhanced by a curated collection of modern art by renowned Majorcan artists. The hotel’s rooftop terrace, where the Arts Society Mallorca event concluded, offers stunning views of the city.
