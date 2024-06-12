Palma Airport Chaos

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 11:05

Scenes of chaos at Palma de Mallorca airport Credit: A Fly Guy's Cabin Crew Lounge/fb

Palma de Mallorca airport, also known as Son Sant Joan, faced a day of travel mayhem on June 11 after heavy rain caused severe flooding.

The downpour overwhelmed the airport’s drainage systems, leading to water cascading through the newly renovated Terminal A’s duty-free area and flooding the parking area, access roads, and the runway.

Flights came to a halt

Aena, the airport operator, was forced to activate its emergency plan, bringing all flights to a halt. This disruption impacted the hundreds of flights scheduled for the day, leaving passengers stranded and travel plans in disarray. With the runway transformed into a temporary river and waterfalls pouring from ceilings, the scene was one of chaos.

The intense rainfall, exceeding forecasts, dumped a staggering 43.8 litres per square meter on Son Sant Joan in just one hour. This deluge caused widespread flooding not only within the airport terminals but also in surrounding areas like s’Arenal, s’Aranjassa, and the Fan Mallorca shopping centre.

The storm’s impact was localised, with Son Bonet, a nearby airfield, recording a mere 11.6 litres of rain during the same period. While the Aemet weather agency had issued an orange alert for heavy rain starting in the afternoon, the sheer intensity of the downpour surpassed predictions.

A gradual return to normal operations

The airport closure lasted for approximately two hours as Aena crews worked to clear the floodwaters and ensure safe operational conditions. Take-offs resumed around 5:30pm, followed by a gradual return to normal operations within the next hour. Diverted flights were also expected to arrive throughout the evening.

As the storm cleared, Palma Airport began the process of recovering from the disruption. The heavy rain serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by extreme weather events on critical infrastructure.