Powering forward: Alicante launches largest EV charging hub. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.
The mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, announced a coordinated network of electric vehicle charging points across the Alicante region.
This initiative was highlighted during the presentation of a new charging hub at the Gran Vía shopping centre, installed by Iberdrola with 32 spaces powered by 100 per cent green energy.
The new hub at the Gran Vía shopping centre features super-fast, fast, and semi-fast charging points, making it the largest electric vehicle charging centre in Alicante.
Uers can manage charging sessions through the Iberdrola Public Recharging App.
Mayor Barcala highlighted the City Council’s support for private initiatives that align with sustainability goals.
He noted that Alicante leads in urban collective bus transport electromobility, with the highest number of electrified buses per capita among major cities.
The city’s fleet includes 23 electric buses and 25 hybrids out of 101 buses, each with nearly 500 kWh capacity for all-day service.
Additionally, 27 more vehicles, 19 electric and 8 hybrids will be added between the sixth and eighth year of the concession.
