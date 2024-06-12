Pride: a glorious 95

Trending:

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 13:29

Successful pride

Successful pride Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

Pride 2024 in Torremolinos, the first to be held after being declared an Event of Tourist Interest in Andalucia, has broken records with 95,000 people attending the event, a hotel occupancy rate of 95 per cent and an economic impact of €95 million.

The parade under the slogan ‘Embracing cultures, building bridges. Diversity part of our DNA’ brought together 95,000 people in Torremolinos for Pride 2024. The town is bidding to host EuroPride 2027 and on this evidence of the event held between May 27 June 2, it stands a very good chance of success.

Europride is the most important event for the LGTBQ+ community in Europe and is held every year in a different city. The election will take place in October 2024, during the General Assembly of the European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA).

More than 40 activities formed the programme of Pride 2024, including talks, exhibitions, dances, book presentations, marathon quizes, film screenings, a beach volleyball tournament, calisthenics, the Proud Pets Contest, the Race in Heels, children’s games and hand painting for diversity.

