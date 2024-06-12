By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 15:42

Real Club Nautico Torrevieja: Women's league sail home with silver. Image: Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.

The Real Club Náutico de Calpe won first place in the Autonomous Women’s Monotype League.

The team were closely followed by the Real Club Náutico Torrevieja, led by Elena García, who won silver, and CN Altea, skippered by Gracia Suárez, who took home bronze.

The championship concluded with the fourth and final regatta hosted by the Real Club Náutico Torrevieja, with support from the Valencian Community Sailing Federation.

The competition, organised by the CV Sailing Federation, involved six female crews.

It began in April at the Real Club de Regatas of Alicante, followed by tests in May at the Club Náutico of Altea and the Real Club Náutico of Calpe over the second weekend of June.

Last Leg

The last leg of the championship took place aboard SB3 vessels at the Real Club Náutico Torrevieja, determining the medal standings for the Valencian Community’s 2024 Autonomous Women’s Monotype League.

The RCN Torrevieja had four boats and 16 crew members competing.

One of the RCN Torrevieja crews, led by Carlota Ballester, and her ILCA teammates performed exceptionally well, even though they competed unofficially.

Despite not contributing to the official score, their competitive spirit showed in their performance throughout the league.