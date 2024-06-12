Spanish PM to meet Turkish President

By Darryl Kelly • Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 18:17

President Erdoğan and Prime Minister Sánchez meeting at a NATO Summit Credit: La Moncloa

On Thursday June 13, Turkey and Spain are set to hold their eighth intergovernmental summit, in Madrid.

Both President Erdoğan and Prime Minister Sánchez are set to discuss the future relations between the two countries.

More than a formal meeting

This gathering is more than just a formal meeting; it’s a chance for both leaders to reaffirm their commitment to cooperation across various sectors. From strengthening economic ties to enhancing cultural exchange, the summit will address a wide array of topics reflecting the vibrant relationship between the two nations.

The last intergovernmental summit took place in 2021, when Prime Minister Sánchez visited Ankara. These summits provide an opportunity to not only review past agreements but also to set new goals for Turkish-Spanish relations.

Crucial time for summit

For Spain, this summit comes at a crucial time. As the country navigates the aftermath of recent European elections, close international partnerships are vital. Turkey, positioned at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, offers numerous opportunities for collaboration in trade, defence, and tourism.

On Turkey’s side, President Erdoğan’s visit to Madrid shows Turkey’s intent to strengthen its relationships within Europe. The summit will likely include discussions on joint defence initiatives including NATO and the sharing of new technologies, areas of mutual interest for both nations.

Beyond the strategic and economic discussions, there’s a tangible sense of mutual respect and cultural appreciation. Both countries have rich histories and vibrant cultures, making cultural diplomacy a key aspect of their partnership.

Programs promoting educational exchanges and cultural interactions are expected to be prominent topics, fostering closer ties between the people of Turkey and Spain.

Their meeting isn’t just about immediate outcomes but about laying the groundwork for a stronger, more collaborative future.