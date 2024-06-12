Spotlight on Competa

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 17:17

A Jewel in the Mountain of Axarquia Image: Shutterstock/ BigDane

COMPETA is a charming white-washed village known for its stunning vistas and rich cultural heritage. Often referred to as the ‘Cornice of the Costa del Sol,’ as Cómpeta is perched high in the Sierra de Almijara mountains, offering breathtaking views of both the Mediterranean Sea and the surrounding landscape.

The village is renowned for its narrow, winding streets lined with traditional Andalucian houses, each decorated with colourful flower pots. The central plaza, Plaza Almijara, is a vibrant hub featuring the beautiful 16th-century Church of La Asunción with its distinctive Mudéjar-style bell tower. This historic square is a perfect spot to enjoy local tapas and a glass of Cómpeta’s famous sweet wine, a legacy of its ancient vineyards.

Cómpeta’s annual Noche del Vino (Night of Wine) festival, held every August, celebrates the village’s vinicultural traditions with lively music, flamenco dancing, and, of course, wine tasting. The event attracts visitors from all over the world, eager to experience authentic Spanish culture.

For nature enthusiasts, Cómpeta offers numerous hiking trails in the nearby Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara, and Alhama Natural Park. These trails provide opportunities to explore a variety of flora and fauna, as well as panoramic views that stretch to the coast.

Whether you are drawn by its historical charm, festivals, or natural beauty, Cómpeta is a jewel in the crown of Axarquía, offering a delightful retreat into the heart of Andalucian culture.

Hiking Haven

COMPETA offers a haven for hiking fans with its network of well-marked trails, ranging from leisurely strolls to challenging treks, there’s something for every level of adventurer.

One of the most popular routes is the ascent to the peak of La Maroma, the highest mountain in the province of Málaga. This exhilarating hike rewards intrepid explorers with sweeping vistas of the Mediterranean coastline and the distant Rif Mountains of Morocco.

For a more leisurely experience, the trail through the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara y Alhama Natural Park offers opportunities to immerse yourself in the region’s diverse flora and fauna. Along the way, hikers may encounter aromatic herbs, such as rosemary and thyme, and spot indigenous wildlife, including ibex and eagles.

Whether seeking a challenging adventure or a peaceful hike through nature, the hiking trails of Cómpeta promise unforgettable experiences in the middle of the breathtaking landscapes of rural Andalucía.

Global Village

COMPETA is not just a haven for nature lovers; it’s also a vibrant melting pot of cultures. With a population of approximately 4,000 residents, the natives, known as competeños, form the backbone of this charming village.

Despite its small size, Cómpeta boasts a surprisingly diverse international community, drawn by its idyllic setting and laid-back lifestyle. International residents from various corners of the globe, including the UK, Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands, and Norway, have made Cómpeta their home, contributing to its variety of traditions and customs.

From lively international gatherings to multicultural festivals, the international population adds a unique flair to Cómpeta’s charm. Whether you’re enjoying tapas in a local tavern or exploring the cobblestone streets, you’re bound to encounter a mix of languages and accents, embodying the spirit of unity in diversity that defines this quaint Andalucian village.

Cultural Week

FROM June 16 to 24, Cómpeta comes alive with its annual Cultural Week, organised by the Town Hall to celebrate the town’s rich heritage and diverse community.

Throughout the week, locals and visitors can take part in a plethora of activities that showcase the best of Cómpeta’s cultural scene. From traditional processions to modern art exhibitions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The festivities kick off with the Fiesta del Acebuchal, a colourful celebration featuring music, dancing, and delicious food. As the week unfolds, the town hosts a variety of events, including sports tournaments, concerts, and educational talks.

One highlight of the week is the Tarde de Circo, an evening of circus performances that promises fun and laughter for the whole family. Another must-see event is the Día Internacional del Yoga (International Day of Yoga), where participants can unwind with a free yoga class in the middle of the stunning backdrop of the Sierra de Almijara mountains. The week ends with a show featuring live music, dance performances, and fireworks. For more information see competa.es

