Trending:

Supporting Parkinson´s patients

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 16:07

APARME in Altea Credit: Altea Council, X

The organisation APARME, visited Altea on June 4 to develop further collaboration with the town in supporting Parkinson´s patients. 

The NGO dedicates itself to assisting Parkinson´s patients and their carers in every stage of their lives.

The local Councilor of Social Welfare, Anna Lanuza, emphasised that APARMEprovides dissemination, support and knowledge of what Parkinson´s disease is,adding:APARME is there to take us by the hand and help us understand the situation we´re going through.”

The secretary of APARME, Andres Gomez, attended the meeting to ask for further assistance from Altea´s residents:We have a physiotherapy and maintenance service, but we still need help in speech therapy, psychology and nutrition.”

One of APARME´s members, Jose Luis Villalba, shared that he hesitated to approach the organisation at first but said:When I entered, I realized that the association is like a family.He mentioned that being a part of APARMEmakes you forget the illness a little.”

During their meeting, Lanuza thanked APARME for the work that it doesto all the people who are going through the situation,and encouraged Altea´s citizens to participate to continue strengthening the community and making an impactful change.

Find out more about APARME here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading