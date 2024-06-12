By Anna Akopyan • Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 16:07

APARME in Altea Credit: Altea Council, X

The organisation APARME, visited Altea on June 4 to develop further collaboration with the town in supporting Parkinson´s patients.

The NGO dedicates itself to assisting Parkinson´s patients and their carers in every stage of their lives.

The local Councilor of Social Welfare, Anna Lanuza, emphasised that APARME “provides dissemination, support and knowledge of what Parkinson´s disease is,” adding: “APARME is there to take us by the hand and help us understand the situation we´re going through.”

The secretary of APARME, Andres Gomez, attended the meeting to ask for further assistance from Altea´s residents: “We have a physiotherapy and maintenance service, but we still need help in speech therapy, psychology and nutrition.”

One of APARME´s members, Jose Luis Villalba, shared that he hesitated to approach the organisation at first but said: “When I entered, I realized that the association is like a family.” He mentioned that being a part of APARME “makes you forget the illness a little.”

During their meeting, Lanuza thanked APARME for the work that it does “to all the people who are going through the situation,” and encouraged Altea´s citizens to participate to continue strengthening the community and making an impactful change.

Find out more about APARME here.