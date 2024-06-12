Track day  at Monteblanco

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 9:49

Track day Photo: Marbella Motorsport

Join other petrolheads for another exhilarating track day with Marbella Motorsport, this time at Monteblanco Racetrack on Sunday June 16, from 10am to 5pm.

Whether you’re gearing up for the Cava Championship or simply looking to experience the thrill of the track, this event is for you. And if you’re new to the track it’s not a problem.

Bring your own car or take the opportunity to rent one of the high-performance Radicals. Marbella Motorsport provide comprehensive support including mechanics, transportation, food, and other services to ensure a seamless and exciting experience.

Beyond the track, you can stay together at a nearby hotel, enjoying dinner and breakfast as a team. It’s more than just a track day; it’s an opportunity to bond and be part of a racing family.

To sign up or for any queries, please reach out to Saud at +34 687 99 94 27.