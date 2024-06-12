Virgin looks at Gatwick

By Linda Hall •
Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 20:15
LONDON HEATHROW: Principal base for Virgin Atlantic
Photo credit: CC/Eric Salard
With a third Heathrow runway unlikely for some time, Virgin Atlantic is considering a return to Gatwick where it operated until 2020.
The airline left the airport during the pandemic and, speaking to the Telegraph in early June, Gatwick’s chief executive Stewart Wingate said he would welcome Virgin Atlantic back “at the earliest opportunity.”
Virgin Atlantic’s chief executive Shai Weiss said the company had not ruled out cities like Bristol and there could also be more flights from the airline’s Manchester hub.
Growth at Virgin Atlantic’s main base at Heathrow is still the preferred option although the carrier is aware that the opportunities for this are restricted, as London’s principal airport operates at practically full capacity.
“We’ve picked up slots and we’ve purchased slots, but it’s a limited pool and very expensive,” Weiss said. “And it’s unpredictable because you have to rely on the slots becoming available.”
The airline would continue to ask Heathrow to agree to plans that would provide Virgin Atlantic with a dedicated terminal at the airport, he added.
He also announced that the company has set its sights on increasing revenues by 20 per cent more above the forecast £3.5 billion (€4.15 billion) for 2024.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
