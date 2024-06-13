A pioneer sport preserving nature

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 13 Jun 2024 • 10:21

Playing pickleball Credit: Stephen Rahn, Flickr

A pioneer in the field of sustainable sports, pickleball is a modern phenomenon on the rise across the globe.

Not only a thrilling game but an eco-responsible activity, Pickleball is a hybrid sport, blending tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

Founded in the US in the 1960s, pickleball quickly caused demand across Europe, popular for its easy accessibility with a small court and the exciting challenge of competing with paddles and balls.

For the first time in sport´s history, the game developed through the consideration of the environment, making it a unique activity which minimises ecological footprint.

Pickleball has recently sparked an interest in France; the environmental company, Veolia, released a statement of their wish to incorporate the sport into their model.

“This fun and unifying sport whose values of inclusiveness and sustainability resonate with those of Veolia, becomes an ideal vehicle to bring people together in an eco-responsible and warm spirit,” said Estelle Brachlianoff, the Chief Executive Officer of Veolia.

Veolia looks forward to promoting the innovative sport, inviting people of all ages to take on a game which has strong values of respect not only for the players, but for the environment.