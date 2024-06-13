Axarquia events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 17:17

Sip and Paint in Nerja Image: Shutterstock/ Alfonso Soler

Art & Wine

TINTO del Arte presents Art&Wine Nerja and invites all art enthusiasts to its inaugural event hosted by Tinto del Arte on June 15 at 6 pm in Nerja. Held at the picturesque Villa Paloma, attendees can expect an evening brimming with creativity and conviviality. Renowned artist Cristina will lead participants through a journey of artistic exploration, using spacious 40×50 cm canvases to unleash their imagination.

Among the lush gardens, guests will sip on unlimited wine and delectable snacks, creating a relaxed and sociable atmosphere. Regardless of artistic background, everyone is welcome to join—no prior painting experience necessary, just a willingness to embrace the moment. With limited spots available, securing a place early is advisable. Use code JUNE10 for an exclusive 10 per cent discount on tickets, including early bird offers. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in art, wine, and endless inspiration.

Father’s Day Special

GET ready for a sizzling summer at Villa Del Mar Nerja! The eagerly awaited VDM evening summer events are making a comeback, and they’re starting with a bang this Saturday night June 15. They’re hosting a special Father’s Day steak night, complete with live music from the Flying Dolphins.

For just €24.95, you can enjoy a mouthwatering two-course meal with a veg option, or opt for the deluxe fillet steak experience at €29.95. But here’s the catch – these events sell out faster than hotcakes, so don’t dilly-dally! Secure your spot now with a small deposit.

Picture this: succulent steak, soulful tunes, and the stunning backdrop of Villa Del Mar Nerja. It’s an evening you won’t want to miss. So mark your calendars, book your table, and get ready for an unforgettable night out. Summer starts here!

Jazz Under the Stars

GET ready for an unforgettable night at Siddhartha on the Rock in Competa on Saturday, June 29 for Jazz Under the Stars. The spotlight shines on the talented Juan Maria Villa and his band, the Juan Maria Villa Quartet. Joining him are Antonio Sánchez on alto sax, Francis Posé on double bass, and Ale Marqués on drums. With Juan Maria Villa on keyboards, this quartet promises a stellar performance.

For €40, attendees are treated to a welcome drink, buffet dinner, and the concert. Doors open at 7 pm, and the concert kicks off at 9:30 pm. Tickets are available in advance only, from Siddhartha on the Rock and Todo Express in Competa (cash only at Todo Express). Hurry, as tickets are limited and expected to sell out fast.

Can’t make it to Competa to secure your spot? Simply shoot an email to Mitch at mitchbanjo@hotmail.com, and he’ll reserve your tickets. Don’t miss out on this special event!

San Juan Beach Party

THE Youth Department of Rincón de la Victoria is setting the stage for an electrifying San Juan Night celebration at El Tajo Beach. Scheduled for June 23, the event promises live music performances and a fireworks extravaganza starting at midnight from the Torre Almenara esplanade.

Organised by the Rincón de la Victoria Town Council’s Youth Department, the festivities aim to draw over 3,000 people, featuring sets by DJs In the show Salvi Tejón & Yaxx Lee, Aitor Alonso DJ, and Androale DJ. ‘It’s a youthful bash tailored for our young crowd, adding to the buzz of activities across the municipality,’ remarked Youth Councillor Belén Gutiérrez.

Kicking off at 10:00 pm and wrapping up by 2:00 am, the youth-centric party will feature a dazzling fireworks display at midnight.

Attendees can also access services like the Andalucian Youth Institute’s information booth offering youth program details, and the Service for Nightlife Support (SAM), and much more.

Medical support, lifeguards, Civil Protection volunteers, security personnel, and portable toilets will be on standby throughout the event.

The lineup of DJs promises an eclectic mix, offering a unique blend of commercial, electronic, and retro tunes, featuring Aitor Alonso’s rising star in Spain’s music scene, and DJ Androale’s genre-fusing sets that have rocked cities across Europe Rincón de la Victoria gears up for San Juan Night.

Final Gig

SIERRA Almi-Jara in Canillas de Albaida is gearing up for its last gig of the spring season, and it’s set to be a memorable one. The El Zen Dog Trio will be taking the stage, promising a blend of eclectic tunes to wrap up the season with a bang.

This Sunday, June 16, mark your calendars because you won’t want to miss out on this musical extravaganza. The kitchen opens its doors at 1 pm, offering delicious treats curated by the talented Natalia Kanasa, Chef extraordinaire.

Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, be sure to book a table to secure your spot for an afternoon filled with great food and even better music. And remember, as the saying goes, ‘be there or be square’! For reservations, simply contact 0034 617 066 853. Don’t miss your chance to bid farewell to spring in style with Sierra Almi-Jara.

Portovelis Market

THE third instalment of the Portovelis market will take place on Saturday, June 15. This time, it shifts to the evening to avoid the summer heat and moves to Plaza Las Carmelitas in Velez-Malaga. The market, known for blending commerce, entertainment, culture, and art, has been well-received previously.

This event was introduced at Vélez-Málaga’s City Hall by various officials, including Juan Fernandez Olmo, the Councilman for the Historic Centre, and Alicia Ramírez, the Councilwoman for Culture. They explained the changes: the event now starts at 8 pm and runs until 1 am, offering a cooler, more pleasant experience.

Over 40 vendors will participate, with music by Electroduendes and performances from Cristina Gallardo’s Dance Academy and the ANNE Association. The Art Market, a hit from the last edition, will be hosted in the City Hall courtyard.

Councilwoman Beatriz Gálvez emphasised that Portovelis boosts local commerce and revitalises the Historic Centre. They encourage everyone to join, highlighting the event’s growing popularity and its positive impact on the community.

Blues & Boogie

LOCATED in Puerto de la Caleta de Vélez-Málaga, El Camarote Restaurant Taverna is set to spice up Saturdays with live music. On June 15, starting at 1:30 pm, the stage will come alive with The Blue Stompers Jump Review, offering a blend of blues and boogie tunes. Patrons can groove to the rhythm while enjoying delectable dishes in the vibrant atmosphere of El Camarote.

This waterfront eatery promises an enjoyable experience for music lovers and food enthusiasts alike. Nestled in Vélez-Málaga, El Camarote is renowned for its fusion of delicious cuisine and captivating entertainment. Whether you’re a local looking for a weekend hangout or a visitor seeking an authentic taste of the region, El Camarote has something for everyone.

So mark your calendars and head down to El Camarote on June 15 for a toe-tapping afternoon of live music by The Blue Stompers Jump Review. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!

