Christy’s – Dream weddings

Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 21:04
Affordable Dream Weddings at Christy’s Irish Gastropub, Fuengirola
Dreaming of a wedding on the stunning Costa del Sol but concerned about the costs? Christy’s Irish Gastropub in Fuengirola offers an affordable and charming solution for couples looking to tie the knot without financial stress. With prices starting from just €50.00 per person, including all food and drink for three hours (terms and conditions apply), your dream wedding can become a reality.
Christy’s Irish Gastropub features a private outdoor terrace that can accommodate up to 100 guests, providing a perfect setting for your special day. The terrace offers a beautiful, intimate space for both your ceremony and reception, allowing you to celebrate with family and friends in a relaxed and picturesque environment.
The gastropub prides itself on its exceptional menu, which combines traditional Irish fare with local Spanish flavours. Your guests will enjoy a delightful selection of dishes, all crafted with fresh, quality ingredients. The full bar ensures that everyone can raise a glass to your happiness, adding to the festive atmosphere.
Christy’s dedicated team is committed to making your wedding day as smooth and enjoyable as possible. They offer comprehensive planning services to handle every detail, from decorations to entertainment, so you can focus on celebrating your love.
Don’t let high costs keep you from having the wedding you’ve always wanted. At Christy’s Irish Gastropub, you can enjoy a beautiful, memorable celebration at a price you can afford. For enquiries, contact them via WhatsApp on 0034 620 226 911. Start planning your dream wedding today!
Calle Olleria 20, Fuengirola
Sponsored
