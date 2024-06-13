Cipriani charity event

By EWN •
Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 14:02
Successful charity event at Cipriani raises £30,000 for The Children’s Trust
ON Thursday, June 6, the sun shone brightly at Cipriani in Puente Romano, Marbella, as generous donors gathered to raise funds for The Children’s Trust, a UK-based charity.
As attendees took their seats, Daniel Shamoon, owner of Puente Romano Resort and a key benefactor, thanked everyone for supporting the cause and outlined the afternoon’s schedule, which included a three-course meal and a tasting of fine Spanish wines from the hotel’s cellar.
Angie Turner from The Children’s Trust detailed the charity’s history and the fundraiser’s purpose: to raise over £30,000 to purchase five specialist wheelchairs and two hoist systems for children with severe disabilities and by 10pm this was achieved thanks to the generosity of all as well as a final top-up from host Daniel Shamoon.
Boulevard Principe Alfonso Von Hohenlohe s/n, 29602 Marbella
952 768 277
marbella@cipriani.com
