Cipriani charity event

By EWN • Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 14:02

Successful charity event at Cipriani raises £30,000 for The Children’s Trust

ON Thursday, June 6, the sun shone brightly at Cipriani in Puente Romano, Marbella, as generous donors gathered to raise funds for The Children’s Trust, a UK-based charity.

As attendees took their seats, Daniel Shamoon, owner of Puente Romano Resort and a key benefactor, thanked everyone for supporting the cause and outlined the afternoon’s schedule, which included a three-course meal and a tasting of fine Spanish wines from the hotel’s cellar.

Angie Turner from The Children’s Trust detailed the charity’s history and the fundraiser’s purpose: to raise over £30,000 to purchase five specialist wheelchairs and two hoist systems for children with severe disabilities and by 10pm this was achieved thanks to the generosity of all as well as a final top-up from host Daniel Shamoon.

Boulevard Principe Alfonso Von Hohenlohe s/n, 29602 Marbella

952 768 277

marbella@cipriani.com

