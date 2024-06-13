David Worboys – Get a move on!

By David Worboys • Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 12:45

Victims of the most outrageous disasters may be kept waiting for decades before receiving any form of justice.

When a “scandal” (outrage) results in thousands of people losing their lives, their liberty, their property or their reputation, they are entitled to an apology, an explanation, justice and compensation.

The way to avoid meeting these requirements is to delay the results of “enquiries” (investigations), preferably until all the victims are dead. Then it’s always the same conclusion: “a catalogue of failings and a cover-up”.

The delays are mind-blowing. In 1972, British soldiers shot 26 unarmed civilians – all Irish Catholics – during a protest march in Northern Ireland, of whom 14 died. The Saville enquiry was mounted in 1998 and took 12 years to publish its findings. Consequently, 38 years after the outrage, in 2010, a report was issued and there was an apology from David Cameron on behalf of the Government.

In December 2023, it was decided to charge one token soldier, but a trial date has not yet been fixed. After 51 years justice has been evaded. (It should be noted that in August 1979, the IRA murdered 18 British soldiers and Mountbatten on the same day).

There are numerous other cases where delay and hesitation seem to have been used as a deliberate ploy to avoid accountability. In the 1970s, 30,000 NHS patients became infected with contaminated blood. In 2007 an enquiry was set-up and an inconclusive report issued in 2009. A further enquiry in 2017 was completed last month (over 50 years later), but 3.000 of those infected have already died.

In 1989, 97 Liverpool supports died in a crush when police lost control in an inadequately prepared operation. In 2021, 32 years after the event, the affair ended with the collapse of a criminal trial.

In 1999, Fujitsu became aware of discrepancies in its Horizon software. As a result, over the next sixteen years, thousands of post office workers were wrongly accused of theft. It was not until 2023 that an enquiry was launched. Compensation is still being pursued (25 years).

There have been similar delays ranging from Shrewsbury Hospital, Grenfell Tower and Covid enquiries to the imprisonment without trial and an extradition decision for Julian Assange.

In 2021, Donald Trump orchestrated an attack on Congress and removed classified documents from the White House to his home in Florida. There have elapsed four years in which to bring him to trial but this has not happened. The way is now clear for a deranged seditious criminal to resume office as President – when he will most likely be empowered to pardon himself.

In 2023, in response to a horrific massacre of Israelis by Hamas, Netanyahu launched a genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people. Only the USA could have prevented this, by taking Netanyahu out and controlling the IDF in the early stages. But, for over seven months Biden, terrified of accusations of antisemitism, still watches the bloodbath in Gaza in frustrated helplessness. Swift action could have saved thirty thousand lives, immense suffering and Palestine’s infrastructure.