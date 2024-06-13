Half a million Euro heist

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 15:29
Bulgari shop in Rome
Photo: Flickr CC / Carlo Raso
At least €500,000 worth of luxury goods were stolen in a heist pulled off in the night at the Bulgari shop in Via Condotti in Rome.
Like the plot of a film, the thieves started from the basement, created a hole in the service rooms of an adjacent shop, entering the Bulgari store shortly after midnight.
The shop’s security system sounded the alarm, but, althought the police took less than seven minutes to respond, it then took three to four minutes to open the shop door, meanwhile the thieves fled the scene.
The initial estimate is a €500,000 haul, but it is possible that amount could rise. The case is being investigated by the Rome Police, who have been trying to identify the gang. Camera footage has been acquired and the possible route followed by the criminals analysed.
The thieves reportedly entered from a basement underneath the building adjacent to the shop. They allegedly drilled a hole through a communicating wall, effectively entering the area below a service room and from there entered Bulgari. On inspecting the area, the officers discovered that an old sewer tunnel had been used. The route was checked with the help of the fire brigade, to hunt for anything that could be used to trace the perpetrators.
According to the investigators, there were at least three thieves. Two of Bulgari’s four internal security cameras captured the burglars, the others had been deactivated by the thieves. They came into the shop with their faces covered and wearing gloves.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.