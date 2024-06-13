Half a million Euro heist

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 15:29

Bulgari shop in Rome Photo: Flickr CC / Carlo Raso

At least €500,000 worth of luxury goods were stolen in a heist pulled off in the night at the Bulgari shop in Via Condotti in Rome.

Like the plot of a film, the thieves started from the basement, created a hole in the service rooms of an adjacent shop, entering the Bulgari store shortly after midnight.

The shop’s security system sounded the alarm, but, althought the police took less than seven minutes to respond, it then took three to four minutes to open the shop door, meanwhile the thieves fled the scene.

The initial estimate is a €500,000 haul, but it is possible that amount could rise. The case is being investigated by the Rome Police, who have been trying to identify the gang. Camera footage has been acquired and the possible route followed by the criminals analysed.

The thieves reportedly entered from a basement underneath the building adjacent to the shop. They allegedly drilled a hole through a communicating wall, effectively entering the area below a service room and from there entered Bulgari. On inspecting the area, the officers discovered that an old sewer tunnel had been used. The route was checked with the help of the fire brigade, to hunt for anything that could be used to trace the perpetrators.

According to the investigators, there were at least three thieves. Two of Bulgari’s four internal security cameras captured the burglars, the others had been deactivated by the thieves. They came into the shop with their faces covered and wearing gloves.