Ireland’s first mayor directly elected by the public

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 15:25

Photo: Facebook / John Moran

Limerick man John Moran is Ireland’s first directly elected mayor. He ran as an independent candidate and was elected Mayor of Limerick after two days of counting.

Mr Moran topped the poll with 28,451 votes after 12 counts. Surrounded by family and supporters the incoming Mayor of Limerick said he was “blown away” by the support he received across the county.

He thanked the electorate for trusting in his vision for Limerick, saying: “It was amazing to see that this was a campaign where we picked up votes right across the county. People had their different views but pretty much, I think, the vision that we all had for Limerick was the same. Now it’s just a case of implementing that vision”.

John Moran had advocated for the introduction of a directly elected mayor when it was put before the electorates in Limerick, Waterford and Cork in 2019. Only the people of Limerick voted in favour of the plebiscite. The proposal was approved with 52.4 per cent voting ‘Yes’.

The decision marked a historic change in the governance of Limerick, allowing for a mayor with executive powers to be elected, which is unique in Ireland.

The incoming Mayor of Limerick says the journey continues: “I think it’s going to be an amazing journey for everyone in Limerick and I am so happy that you guys have chosen me and trusted me to do this. Thank you very much”.