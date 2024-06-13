By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 10:42

Knit together: Orihuela celebrates World Public Knitting Day. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

For the first time, Orihuela is hosting a special event in honour of World Public Knitting Day, which falls on Wednesday, June 12.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 8, at Plaza del Carmen, starting at 10:30.AM and continuing throughout the morning.

Visitors will have the chance to watch live knitting demonstrations and learn about this traditional craft.

Knitting Tips

Take the chance to chat with the weavers, ask questions, and get tips on knitting techniques.

For the kids, there will be children’s workshops with knitting-themed activities, using safe materials like plastic needles and cardboard.

Leading up to Knitting Day

Leading up to the event, various crochet pieces will adorn the doors, windows of the tourist office, and trees in Plaza del Carmen, creating a crochet exhibition.

Gonzalo Montoya, the Councillor for Tourism, expressed, “This event offers Orihuela residents and visitors the chance to appreciate the art of knitting in a public setting and contribute to beautifying the area around the Orihuela tourist office.”

Aside from the knitting demonstrations, the morning will be filled with music, breakfast and a few surprises!