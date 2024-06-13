Moors and Christians in Vera

By John Smith •
Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 12:10
One of the colourful troupes in Vera adopting the Moorish style
Credit: Vera Council
Although it could be argued that as blood was often shed before the Christians regained Spain from the Moors, dressing up as a Moor shouldn’t be popular.
That was far from the case in the town of Vera which celebrated its Moors and Christians Festival on Saturday June 8 and thousands attended the busy celebration.
Perhaps when the fiesta was re-introduced just 10 years ago, it was recognised that the Moors had much more flamboyant clothing and this is why so many troupes, particularly young women, opt to side with the Moors.
So much happened in a relatively short period of time, but locals had been getting ready for the event, with the Moors and Christians Tapas Route which ran until June 10, the parade of Big Heads which attracted many children as they marched with the Municipal Band and the exhibition of medieval armour and flags which was held at the Victoria Convent.
It was a shame that there were insufficient entries to allow the usual living chess battle between children dressed as Moors and Christians to take place but this didn’t diminish the excitement that that those watching the event felt.
There was a smell of gunpowder, the clatter of horse’s hooves and ceremonial handing over of the keys to the ancient gates to the town.
Every year, those taking part work hard to outdo the previous parades and there is no doubt that those in the Vera event achieved a great deal.
Next to enjoy is the Mojacar Moors and Christians event which starts on June 14.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
