Murcia leads in female employment growth

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 11:11

Empowering Growth Image: Shutterstock/ Jacob Lund

IN recent years, Murcia has emerged as a powerhouse for female employment growth in Spain, closely trailing only Castilla-La Mancha in this aspect. Since 2019, the number of employed women in Murcia has increased by an impressive 17.8 per cent, reaching a total of 296,562 out of 668,589 workers. This means there are now 44,871 more women in the workforce compared to five years ago.

Nationwide Trends in Female Employment

This upward trend isn’t limited to Murcia alone; it’s a nationwide phenomenon. Across Spain, around 1.2 million women have joined the workforce since 2019, with significant concentrations in Madrid, Cataluña, and Andalucia. Notably, regions like the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, and Valencia have seen remarkable growth in female employment compared to male employment.

Impact of Services Sector on Employment

The services sector is a key player in this employment increase, with approximately 9 out of 10 employed women engaged in service-related industries such as Commerce, Health, Education, and Hospitality. Despite some sectors experiencing slower growth, overall job creation remains robust, indicating the resilience of Spain’s labour market.

