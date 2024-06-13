Murcia leads in female employment growth

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 11:11
Empowering Growth
Image: Shutterstock/ Jacob Lund
IN recent years, Murcia has emerged as a powerhouse for female employment growth in Spain, closely trailing only Castilla-La Mancha in this aspect. Since 2019, the number of employed women in Murcia has increased by an impressive 17.8 per cent, reaching a total of 296,562 out of 668,589 workers. This means there are now 44,871 more women in the workforce compared to five years ago.
This upward trend isn’t limited to Murcia alone; it’s a nationwide phenomenon. Across Spain, around 1.2 million women have joined the workforce since 2019, with significant concentrations in Madrid, Cataluña, and Andalucia. Notably, regions like the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, and Valencia have seen remarkable growth in female employment compared to male employment.
The services sector is a key player in this employment increase, with approximately 9 out of 10 employed women engaged in service-related industries such as Commerce, Health, Education, and Hospitality. Despite some sectors experiencing slower growth, overall job creation remains robust, indicating the resilience of Spain’s labour market.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
