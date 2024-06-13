Nijar fire blazed for several days

By John Smith •
Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 17:24
Brave firefighters combatted the blaze
Credit: Nijar Council
Many outbreaks of wildfire can be blamed on the stupidity of human beings or deliberate acts of arson, but not that which struck Nijar on the evening of June 6.
This was what is known in insurance terms as ‘an act of God’ as an electrical storm saw bolts of lightning strike in various parts of the municipality, causing a number of separate fires to start.
Some 200 people had to evacuated from their properties as a precaution whilst an Infoca Command Post was set up to cope with the pressure of dealing with so many fires.
Happily although the fires continued to burn for several days, they were generally contained and those who had been evacuated were able to return home.
This was the first major forest fire of the year in Almeria and it saw more than 200 firefighters and support officers backed by aerial resources tackle the fires which claimed 1,800 of mainly brush
It was finally declared completely extinguished at 10pm on Monday, June 10.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.