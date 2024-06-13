Nijar fire blazed for several days

By John Smith • Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 17:24

Brave firefighters combatted the blaze Credit: Nijar Council

Many outbreaks of wildfire can be blamed on the stupidity of human beings or deliberate acts of arson, but not that which struck Nijar on the evening of June 6.

This was what is known in insurance terms as ‘an act of God’ as an electrical storm saw bolts of lightning strike in various parts of the municipality, causing a number of separate fires to start.

200 evacuated

Some 200 people had to evacuated from their properties as a precaution whilst an Infoca Command Post was set up to cope with the pressure of dealing with so many fires.

Happily although the fires continued to burn for several days, they were generally contained and those who had been evacuated were able to return home.

First major fire this year

This was the first major forest fire of the year in Almeria and it saw more than 200 firefighters and support officers backed by aerial resources tackle the fires which claimed 1,800 of mainly brush

It was finally declared completely extinguished at 10pm on Monday, June 10.