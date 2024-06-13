By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 13 Jun 2024
Peñon de Ifach
Dive into the world of marine wonders with Calpe´s Peñon de Ifach Swimming Tour.
Held on September 22, the tour requires registration before July 22, costing €30 before July 15 and €35 from July 16-22.
800 applicants will be chosen to partake in a transformative journey through the marine world of Calpe, diving 3,800 metres under the incredible surroundings of the Peñon de Ifach.
The programme is organised by the Real Club Nautico of Calpe and is the 10th Swimming Tour in its history. This year, the Tour is collaborating with the Xaloc Association to ensure a positive impact on the marine environment and focusing on the conservation and development of seahorses.
From Cantal Roig Beach, the swimmers will make their way to La Fossa Beach, undertaking an unforgettable journey with breathtaking views and transformational challenges.
