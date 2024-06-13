Puzzle Solutions Edition 2032

By Eugenia • Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 12:18

WORD SPIRAL

1 Ajar; 2 Risk; 3 Keen; 4 Neon; 5 Need; 6 Duke; 7 Eric; 8 Chic; 9 Cats; 10 Sago; 11 Over; 12 Reap; 13 Part; 14 Toga; 15 Asks; 16 Slim. CRIMSON

QUICK QUIZ

1 Bishop; 2 Shirley Temple; 3 Jim Hawkins; 4 Captain Nemo; 5 The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg; 6 Electron; 7 A rodent; 8 The Orient Express; 9 Middlesbrough; 10 Gary Cooper.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Draper; 4 Patchy; 9 Presentiments; 10 Re-enter; 11 Theme; 12 Forms; 14 Wrest; 18 Plain; 19 Worsted; 21 Exercise books; 22 Deepen; 23 Unison.

Down: 1 Depart; 2 An eye for an eye; 3 Erect; 5 Ammeter; 6 Conversations; 7 Yes men; 8 Start; 13 Manacle; 15 Spread; 16 Awash; 17 Edison; 20 Robin.

QUICK

Across: 1 Tango; 6 Lotto; 9 Alcohol; 10 Laird; 11 Again; 12 Delta; 13 Doleful; 15 Toy; 17 Anon; 18 Secure; 19 Debts; 20 Themes; 22 Cite; 24 Sir; 25 Pelican; 26 Femur; 27 Ideal; 28 Realm; 29 Rostrum; 30 Tramp; 31 Balti.

Down: 2 Amazon; 3 Garden; 4 Old; 5 Model; 6 Loathes; 7 Olga; 8 Tailor; 12 Dukes; 13 Darts; 14 Lower; 15 Tunic; 16 Yemen; 18 Steer; 19 Develop; 21 Hinder; 22 Cinema; 23 Tablet; 25 Putty; 26 Farm; 28 Rub.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Sabio, 4 Sandía, 9 Crédito, 10 Menta, 11 East, 12 Sincero, 13 Tie, 14 Velo, 16 Also, 18 Por, 20 Seconds, 21 Scar, 24 Hacha, 25 Lawyers, 26 Amable, 27 Nasty.

Down: 1 Sacred, 2 Bless, 3 Ocio, 5 Aumentar, 6 Dancers, 7 Asador, 8 Worse, 13 Town hall, 15 Escocia, 17 Asthma, 18 Psalm, 19 Frosty, 22 Chess, 23 Twin.

NONAGRAM

ikon, inky, inly, kiln, kilo, king, ling, link, lino, lion, loin, noil, oily, oink, wily, wing, wink, wino, winy, yogi, lingo, lying, owing, kingly, lowing, owning, yoking, knowing, yowling, KNOWINGLY.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE