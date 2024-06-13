Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2032

By Eugenia • Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 12:18

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2032

WORD SPIRAL

1 Ajar; 2 Risk; 3 Keen; 4 Neon; 5 Need; 6 Duke; 7 Eric; 8 Chic; 9 Cats; 10 Sago; 11 Over; 12 Reap; 13 Part; 14 Toga; 15 Asks; 16 Slim. CRIMSON

QUICK QUIZ

1 Bishop; 2 Shirley Temple; 3 Jim Hawkins; 4 Captain Nemo; 5 The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg; 6 Electron; 7 A rodent; 8 The Orient Express; 9 Middlesbrough; 10 Gary Cooper.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Draper; 4 Patchy; 9 Presentiments; 10 Re-enter; 11 Theme; 12 Forms; 14 Wrest; 18 Plain; 19 Worsted; 21 Exercise books; 22 Deepen; 23 Unison.
Down: 1 Depart; 2 An eye for an eye; 3 Erect; 5 Ammeter; 6 Conversations; 7 Yes men; 8 Start; 13 Manacle; 15 Spread; 16 Awash; 17 Edison; 20 Robin.

QUICK

Across: 1 Tango; 6 Lotto; 9 Alcohol; 10 Laird; 11 Again; 12 Delta; 13 Doleful; 15 Toy; 17 Anon; 18 Secure; 19 Debts; 20 Themes; 22 Cite; 24 Sir; 25 Pelican; 26 Femur; 27 Ideal; 28 Realm; 29 Rostrum; 30 Tramp; 31 Balti.
Down: 2 Amazon; 3 Garden; 4 Old; 5 Model; 6 Loathes; 7 Olga; 8 Tailor; 12 Dukes; 13 Darts; 14 Lower; 15 Tunic; 16 Yemen; 18 Steer; 19 Develop; 21 Hinder; 22 Cinema; 23 Tablet; 25 Putty; 26 Farm; 28 Rub.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Sabio, 4 Sandía, 9 Crédito, 10 Menta, 11 East, 12 Sincero, 13 Tie, 14 Velo, 16 Also, 18 Por, 20 Seconds, 21 Scar, 24 Hacha, 25 Lawyers, 26 Amable, 27 Nasty.
Down: 1 Sacred, 2 Bless, 3 Ocio, 5 Aumentar, 6 Dancers, 7 Asador, 8 Worse, 13 Town hall, 15 Escocia, 17 Asthma, 18 Psalm, 19 Frosty, 22 Chess, 23 Twin.

NONAGRAM

ikon, inky, inly, kiln, kilo, king, ling, link, lino, lion, loin, noil, oily, oink, wily, wing, wink, wino, winy, yogi, lingo, lying, owing, kingly, lowing, owning, yoking, knowing, yowling, KNOWINGLY.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2032

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2032

GOGEN

Gogen 2032

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alpahmuddle 2032

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Author badge placeholder
Written by

Eugenia

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading