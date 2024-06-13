Quironsalud Malaga – Fertility

By EWN • Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 13:00

Experts warn about the importance of diagnosing and treating certain conditions that cause infertility

Fertility Day and Month are commemorated to raise awareness about the importance of reproductive health care, with infertility being classified as a disease by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Infertility can be caused by issues such as ovulatory dysfunction, poor egg quality, tubal obstruction, endometriosis, poorly controlled diabetes, hormonal imbalances, or urological and testicular diseases.

Quirónsalud Málaga Hospital offers a free consultation service for Assisted Reproduction.

On Tuesday, 4th June, International Fertility Day is celebrated and throughout June, Fertility Month is commemorated, with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of reproductive health care. The lack of reproductive capacity is classified as a disease by the World Health Organization (WHO). For this reason, during this month, the Assisted Reproduction Unit at Quirónsalud Málaga Hospital will offer free advice to all interested patients, who will be able to learn firsthand about this Unit, which performs around 450 treatments annually, with all the human and technical resources to help achieve the dream of conceiving a child.

We are facing a significant decline in birth rates, where fewer people are being born than are dying, due to factors such as the delay in the age of women having their first child (with an average of 32 years in Spain) or conditions related to infertility.

Among the causes that lead to fertility problems, the main reason is age. “We know that a 30-year-old woman of childbearing age has only a 20% chance of pregnancy each month. This percentage drops to 5% in women aged 40,” warns Dr Irene Barreche, coordinator of Assisted Reproduction at Quirónsalud Málaga Hospital.

Experts also warn about complications and diseases that cause sterility or fertility problems, even those undiagnosed or diagnosed late. “In women, infertility can be due to issues such as ovulatory dysfunction, poor egg quality, tubal obstruction, endometriosis… In men, there can be seminal abnormalities caused by conditions such as poorly controlled diabetes, hormonal imbalances, or other types of urological or testicular diseases,” says Dr Barreche.

This issue often hides behind limited access to information, much uncertainty, and many doubts, which the Assisted Reproduction team at Quirónsalud Málaga Hospital aims to address in their regular consultations. More specifically, during this Fertility Month campaign, they offer the possibility of free advisory consultations by registering through this link: Free Advisory Consultation Assisted Reproduction | Quirónsalud Málaga Hospital (quironsalud.com), as well as tips in the form of video advice that will be published at the same link.

Fertility problems and low birth rates for various reasons are largely countered by assisted reproduction, responsible for 10% of current births, and by new family models. As explained by the coordinator of Assisted Reproduction at Quirónsalud Málaga, not only do couples with fertility problems come to the consultation, but also, due to changes in family models, “we have many single women who want to be mothers, other women who want to delay their motherhood and wish to preserve their eggs for future use, and also female couples who want to use assisted reproduction techniques to fulfil their dream of becoming mothers.”

Depending on the patient’s profile, low complexity techniques such as artificial insemination or high complexity techniques such as in vitro fertilisation are used. In female couples, “we can use the ROPA method, in which one of the women donates the eggs to her partner and the resulting embryo is transferred to the uterus of the other woman, who would be the one to carry the pregnancy.” Other techniques include egg donation, “in which eggs from a donor are used and fertilised with the partner’s semen or a donor’s, generating embryos that are then transferred to the recipient patient.” We also have the option of egg vitrification for women who want or need to delay motherhood. In this process, “we perform controlled stimulation with medication to obtain a sufficient number of eggs within a single cycle and freeze them for future use.”

Dr Barreche takes the opportunity to offer a series of recommendations for taking care of our fertility: “you should maintain a healthy and balanced diet, have good weight control, exercise regularly, avoid stress as much as possible and avoid the consumption of toxins such as tobacco, alcohol, and other drugs. Additionally, it is important to have regular check-ups with a gynaecologist to confirm that your cycles are functioning correctly and that there are no underlying conditions that need to be treated before attempting to conceive.”