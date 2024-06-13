Royal family can vote in Belgium

By John Smith •
Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 16:00
Heir to the Belgian throne Princess Elisabeth cast her vote
Credit: Belgian Royal Family X
June 9 was considered Super Sunday in Belgium as there were three separate elections taking place, Regional, National and European.
Belgium has a record of having one of the highest European Election turn outs and didn’t disappoint this year with just under 90 per cent of the electorate taking part.
This included more than 800,000 young people who attended the polls for the first time and included the four young Royals, Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore, who voted in Leken, a district of Brussels.
The three eldest were able to vote in each election, but 16-year-old Princess Eléonore could only vote for the European Parliament candidates.
It has now been revealed that because of a possible breakdown of procedures not only 16-year-olds but also EU passport holders may have ended up voting in all three elections and if that is proven to be the case, there may need to be further elections held in some areas.
In the event, as far as the European Elections are concerned, of the 22 seats allocated to Belgium, 14 were taken by centre or right wing parties with two being held by the Greens and six by socialists.
Although technically, members of the British Royal Family are allowed to vote in UK elections (unless they have also entered the House of Lords), unwritten rules ensure that the monarch and senior members of the Royal Family who might ascend to the throne do not vote as the monarch is supposed to remain neutral and above partisan politics.
