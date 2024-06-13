Self-defence course in Fuengirola

By Darryl Kelly • Updated: 13 Jun 2024 • 10:34

Invitation to the self-defence training Credit: Fuengirola Council

On Saturday, June 15, Fuengirola Council is organising a special charity self-defence course led by Master Francis Pérez.

The event, which is to be held at the Juan Gómez ‘Juanito’ pavilion, is set to be a dynamic fusion of sport, community spirit, and charity.

All contributions will support ‘Perritos del Higuerón’, aiding their ongoing animal welfare efforts.

Councillor Rodríguez expressed the town’s enthusiasm for supporting sporting events with a charitable focus, praising Master Francis for his dedication to the community. “We are very grateful for his initiative” Rodríguez stated.

Starting at 10am, participants will be taught fundamental fighting and self-defence techniques, including a special introduction to sabre handling, one of Pérez’s signature disciplines. This session is not just about learning new skills but also about fostering community bonds and supporting a worthy cause.

Even in a safe area like Fuengirola, it is invaluable to have self-defence knowledge to enhance personal safety and confidence. Such skills provide an extra layer of security, ensuring individuals are prepared for unexpected situations.

The course has a unique enrolment requirement: participants can join by donating €5 or providing cat food—three kilos of dry food or eight 400-gram cans.