Step back in time in Spain

By John Smith •
Published: 13 Jun 2024 • 11:50
The ancient of Castellar de la Frontera
Credit: Mike Workman/Shutterstock
When is a castle not a castle? When it’s the walled village known as Castellar de la Frontera.
The castle stands on a hill with steep slopes in the heart of the Los Alcornocales Natural Park in Cadiz with views that stretch as far as Gibraltar.
It was first built by the Moors in the 13th Century and is irregular in shape, full of defensive elements and encloses a small village.
There is now a first class hotel which serves Castellar which has been created through the renovation of the Alcazar.
Walking through the huge gateway to the Castle is like walking back to a much older part of Andalucia which saw invasion by the Moors and recapture by the Christians.
The castle was declared a Site of Cultural Interest in 1949 and a Historic-Artistic Monument in 1963 and is now also part of the Most Beautiful Towns in Spain collection.
Apart from the hotel, points of interest are the Torre del Homenaje, the Town Hall, the Baroque-style Church of the Divine Savior, the Cancón and the Cistern and guided tours are carried out departing from the Information Point after viewing the scale model of the Castle that is located there.
Whilst the original village nestled within the walls of the citadel, there was little room for expansion, so a new town Castellar Nuevo was created about eight kilometres away from the castle and was completed in 1972.
It now offers all that you would expect from a modern town and sits well with its ancient counterpart.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
