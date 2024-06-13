White Night in Roquetas de Mar

By John Smith •
Published: 13 Jun 2024
Roquetas de Mar becomes whiter then white
Credit: RDM Council
Don’t miss out on the Roquetas de Mar White Night which will take place across the town on the evening of June 14.
Whilst one of the main aims is to boost local commerce, there’s plenty of entertainment planned which will be great fun for all of the family.
There are no less than 16 different completely free activities most of which are near the centre of the town at the Plaza de la Constitución, Avenida Juan Carlos I and Parque de Los Bajos starting from 6pm and running through to around midnight.
There’s a circus event in the Plaza with trapeze artists, jugglers and general acrobatics whilst the children are really being looked after in the Parque de Los Bajos with workshops on magical drawings, temporary tattoos that glow in the dark and balloon twisting, inflatable attractions, trampolines and an electric animal circuit.
There’s music in Avenida Juan Carlos I with concerts such as the one offered by Sandra Rosán, a contestant on Operación Triunfo in 2011 and another by guitarist Carlos Lirola.
There will be lights blinking, dance action, a Disney parade, mini disco, Zumba exhibition and Food Trucks around d the town with the evening culminating at 10pm with the arrival in the Parque de Los Bajos by Los Vinilos playing 80s and 90s pop and rock
