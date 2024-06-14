Algarrobo Colour Run

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Jun 2024 • 11:11

Race for a cause Image: Shutterstock/ ebonyeg

THE first ever ‘Algarrobo en Color’ (Algarrobo in Colour) race is set for July 13 and will raise funds for AVOI, the Children’s Oncology Volunteer Association. Starting at 10 AM, this vibrant event aims to support children with cancer at the Maternal and Child Hospital. Mayor Natacha Rivas encourages families to join in, highlighting the good cause behind the race.

Event Details and Schedule

Sergio Cotilla, the Sports Councillor, informed that RidersRunning organises the race and features a two-kilometre route. Participants will start from the Mezquitilla pergola, run along the Paseo Marítimo to the Algarrobo River, cross the bridge, and head back to the starting point. Expect bursts of colourful powder throughout the course, adding to the fun.

Post-Race Activities and Entertainment

Post-race, there will be music, a speaker, a raffle of electronic items, and a bike. Each entry costs €10, with €1 going to AVOI. Sign up at www.ridersrunning.com or in person at Box Akyles in Torre del Mar. Participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt, sunglasses, a backpack, water, and a raffle entry.

