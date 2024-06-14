Celebrating Roots at La Veranda

By Talyta Franca • Updated: 14 Jun 2024 • 14:59

La Veranda, Villa Padierna Credit: EWN Media Group

Guests who attended at Candlelit Evening at La Veranda Restaurant in the Villa Padierna Benahavis Marbella Resort discovered enjoyed an evening of sophisticated charm.

The luxury resort hosted a spectacular celebration on Thursday, June 13, enchanting guests with its astonishing decor, splendid food, and captivating entertainment with a view to widening its custom.

This event marked a significant milestone for the restaurant, renowned for its impeccable service and gastronomic excellence.

Elegance and Warm Welcome

The evening began with a touch of elegance as guests were welcomed with glasses of champagne. The atmosphere was vibrant, with guests interacting, capturing moments with photographs, and enjoying the surroundings that resembled the heart of Tuscany.

As guests entered La Veranda the interior revealed an enchanting saloon, where paintings of trees adorned the walls, lush indoor plants created a serene garden-like atmosphere, and the sounds of birds added a touch of natural tranquillity. Statues strategically placed around the saloon enhanced the sophisticated Italian ambience.

This inviting indoor space led to the outdoor dining area, where majestic Tuscan Cypress trees framed the scene. Tables were strategically placed around a stunning water fountain, offering a breathtaking view and the glowing afternoon sun.

Musical Ambiance and Culinary Journey

The evening’s environment was further enhanced by the soft, melodious tunes from singer, saxophonist and DJ Tom Rust, whose performance added a sophisticated touch to the event.

The culinary journey of the evening was nothing short of extraordinary. Guests were treated to a meticulous menu that showcased the best of La Veranda’s innovative cuisine.

The first dish served was the Tomato and Cheese Pioa Macarons. These delightful bites offered a unique twist on traditional macarons, combining savoury and creamy elements in perfect harmony. This was followed by Salmon and Guacamole, a refreshing combination that delighted the palate with its vibrant, fresh flavours.

One of the most talked-about dishes was the Cream of Pistachio and Lobster, a dish that perfectly balanced the rich, nutty flavour of pistachios with the delicate sweetness of the lobster. The Foie Caramel was another standout, with its luxurious texture and rich taste, leaving a lasting impression on all who tried it.

For those who preferred vegetarian options, the Aubergine and Vegetable Cheese dish was a success, featuring perfectly cooked aubergines paired with a flavourful cheese that complemented the vegetables. The evening culminated with Steak Tartare, a classic dish that gained the approval of the guests.

As the evening progressed, the guests continued to enjoy the convivial atmosphere, engaging in lively conversations and forming new connections. The culinary journey concluded with three exquisite desserts: a delicious chocolate cake, refreshing mango gelatine, and delicate lemon meringue.

A Legacy of Excellence

Towards the end of the event, General Manager Jorge Manzur took the stage to deliver a heartfelt speech that resonated deeply with the audience. He began expressing deep gratitude to all attendees adding, “Twenty-one years ago, this restaurant was the bomb in Marbella.” He acknowledged past challenges and emphasized the revival efforts: “We arrived at this restaurant that was a little off, we decided to take over it.”

Manzur spoke of the restaurant’s rich culinary heritage, mentioning the revival of classic recipes from the 1980s and the dedication of the team to maintaining high standards. He first mentioned the “carrito”, one of the first hostess carts of the restaurant, that they bought in Granada, and that now is a relic of the restaurant.

“There are clients who have offered us money to take it […] It has the colours of the restaurant. It has a passion for the hotel.”

He continued, emphasising, “We have antique restorers of everything you see. We have people coming in every day to undertake work.” This highlighted the meticulous attention to detail and preservation of La Veranda’s rich heritage.

Manzur concluded by celebrating the passionate and fun spirit of La Veranda: “We are here for you to be renewed and have fun. You will feel loved and energized.”

He then introduced Chef Manuel Mena, praising his culinary expertise and dedication: “Manuel is the hotel’s exclusive chef. He has transformed the gastronomy here with his passion and love for cooking.”

Mena visibly emotional, took the microphone and delved into the restaurant’s journey, from its beginnings to its current stature, remarking on the diverse stages of its culinary evolution. He spoke passionately about starting with “classic cuisine” and progressing through modern interpretations, attributing much of their success to the “amazing” team behind La Veranda.

As the sun dipped below the horizon at La Veranda’s outdoor space, the second General Manager Maria Carmen and the Restaurant Manager José Morales expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the guests for attending. They acknowledged the exceptional service team for their dedication and continued support. Carmen and Morales also expressed pride in La Veranda’s storied history and ongoing success.

La Veranda’s celebration was a resounding success, leaving guests with unforgettable memories of an evening filled with delightful flavours, stunning decor, and exceptional entertainment. The event not only highlighted the restaurant’s dedication to excellence but also created expectations for the next celebration at La Veranda.

Sponsored