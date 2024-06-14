By EWN • Published: 14 Jun 2024 • 20:17

A Haven of Respect and Compassion

Opening on June 28, 2024, Collyfer’s UNIQUE Crematorium is set to be the first of its kind in Andalucia and Murcia. Located on the outskirts of Huercal Overa, this meticulously designed crematorium offers more than just a place for final farewells; it provides a sanctuary for honouring and remembering loved ones with utmost respect and compassion.

The entrance, marked by imposing gates, leads visitors into a serene environment. Ample parking, including designated spaces for the disabled, ensures convenience for all guests. The journey through the grounds begins with the Memory Tree, where ashes can be interred and personalised engraved leaves serve as lasting tributes.

Inside the main building, visitors will find a comfortable waiting room adorned with a display of urns and memorial jewellery. The large seating area, featuring marble decking and a prominent altar, is equipped with facilities for photo projection and streaming services, accommodating those unable to attend in person. The cremation site offers the option to witness the final journey or to have the curtains drawn for privacy.

The crematorium’s aromatic gardens, filled with rosemary and lavender, provide a tranquil backdrop for reflection. A winding path through tree-covered grounds leads to various seating areas and the Lake of Remembrance. This serene lake offers the option for ashes to be scattered in its waters, either by the family or by the crematorium staff. The path also leads to a special area dedicated to infants, where children’s ashes can be placed with seating for parents to visit and converse with their lost ones.

The site, expanded and enhanced over the past two years by the Collado family, also features a refreshment area that overlooks Santa Maria de Nieva and Huercal Overa. This space is available upon request for families who wish to hold a wake in a beautiful, contemplative setting.

Collyfer’s UNIQUE Crematorium will open its doors from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Monday through Friday, with tours available in the first week of July. Guests can join Karen for a guided tour of the facilities, gaining a deeper understanding of the thoughtful design and services offered.

Collyfer’s UNIQUE Crematorium is a pioneering establishment in Andalucia and Murcia, offering a place of respect, compassion, and serenity for families to honour their loved ones. From its aromatic gardens to its state-of-the-art facilities, every aspect of the crematorium is designed to provide a dignified and comforting farewell.

Contact us today and we will help you through every step. Collyfer cover all areas of Almeria and parts of Murcia

Karen 617 456 335 • karencecere@collyfer.com

John 617 456 259 • johnharris@collyfer.com

Sponsored