First time visit to Paws Patas shelter

By John Smith • Published: 14 Jun 2024 • 11:01

Amigo with his new amigos Credit: Paws Patas

On Tuesday June 11, residents from the Asprodalba centre in Vera which cares for adults with learning difficulties visited the Paws Patas animal shelter.

This was their first visit to the shelter which is situated in Turre and they arrived with a lot of donated food as well as bedding and toys for both the dogs and the cats which they had made themselves.

A most enjoyable visit

The visitors were shown the cattery and met some of the puppies as they were given a tour of the shelter by volunteers and after spending a most enjoyable time, they were given Paws Patas goodie bags containing a pen, pad and a cap.

Before they left (and there are plans for them to return) they were photographed with a 15-year-old podenco now called Amigo who was rescued in Los Gallardos by a British lady Rachel who had previously rescued four sick or homeless dogs in the past.

One old dog finds new home

Amigo was abandoned, starving and with scarring around his neck where wire had cut through but he was lucky enough to be rescued and the following day (June 12) he set off on his latest adventure going to the UK so that he can live a loving and peaceful life in his remaining years.

For further information about the shelter visit https://paws-patas.org/.