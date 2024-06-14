Flamenco at Can Vivot Palace

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 14 Jun 2024 • 14:09

An evening of music, dance, and history Credit: Flamallorca/fb

Every Thursday from June 6 to October 31, embark on a journey into the world of flamenco at the stunning Can Vivot Palace. The show offers a unique experience that blends history, music, and dance.

The evening begins with a guided tour through the enchanting courtyards of Can Vivot. As you delve into the palace’s rich history, you’ll be transported back in time. Following the tour, settle in for a captivating flamenco performance that showcases the art form’s various styles.

Traditional flamenco

Experience the raw emotion conveyed through traditional flamenco singing, the melodic sounds of the flamenco guitar, the energy of the clapping (palmas) that provides the foundation for the music, the footwork and movements of the flamenco dancer.

The performance will explore a range of flamenco styles, from its origins in ‘Tonas’ to the lively and celebratory ‘bulerías.’

Can Vivot Palace

Can Vivot Palace, dating back to the early 18th century, is a remarkable example of Mallorca’s history. One of the few remaining original palaces within Palma’s old town, Can Vivot boasts its original architectural and decorative features. The palace has been meticulously maintained by the same family for generations, ensuring its legacy endures.

The show last approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes. Doors open at 8.30pm.