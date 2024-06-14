By Anna Ellis •
On June 15, the Berlin Olympic Stadium will host the UEFA EURO 2024 for the first time.
Five more matches, including the final on July 14, will follow.
Berlin will be buzzing with tournament excitement.
The Brandenburg Gate will become the largest football goal in the world, and a fan zone stretching nearly to the Victory Column will feature 24,000 square metres of artificial turf.
The UEFA EURO 2024 is expected to give a big boost to tourism in Berlin and across Germany.
A recent survey by the German National Tourist Board predicts over three million additional international overnight stays.
More than 90 per cent of international visitors plan to extend their stay beyond the matches.
Specifically, 38 per cent plan to spend up to three nights in host cities like Berlin.
14 per cent aim to explore the cities and their surroundings for three days, and 40 per cent plan to stay at least four nights in Germany.
This survey covered key markets like the UK, France, and Spain.
Burkhard Kieker, Spokesman for visitBerlin, said: “Berlin will benefit greatly from this football celebration.”
“The EURO is the third largest sporting event in the world and attracts significant attention.”
The spokesman added: “The images broadcast worldwide from our fan zone at the Brandenburg Gate and the Olympic Stadium are priceless advertising.”
“The European Championships will help keep Berlin among the top international city destinations.”
