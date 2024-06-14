Goodbye to the Cheers Bar

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 14 Jun 2024 • 13:22
Phil Wheway with the Cheers Bar
Credit: The Cheers Bar , Facebook
After 19 years of owning and running Cheers Bar in Javea, Phil Wheway decided to take a well-deserved retirement, closing the venue this June.
One of the busiest venues in Javea´s Port, the Cheers Bar has been welcoming both tourists from all over the world and residents for regular get-together with pleasantly priced drinks and live streamed sports shows.
The owner, Phil Wheway, made the announcement on social media, sharing that running the Cheers Bar “has been incredible and one of the best decisions I´ve made.”
He expressed his gratitude to the staff and customers for the “past, present and continued support through all the years,” and was met with encouraging comments by the local fans of the bar.
The Cheers Bar will close on the night of June 30 and will be up for Trespaso (those interested contact 647 857 228).
The Cheers bar – The only place to be.
At Pio X, Bajo 1, Javea
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
