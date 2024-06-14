By Donna Williams • Updated: 14 Jun 2024 • 19:01

Jasmine Harman, A Place in the Sun Credit: EWN

Tenacious TV presenter Jasmine Harman is a classic example of how the confidence of youth can lead to life changes that shape an entire future.

EWN had the pleasure of chatting with her at the opening of the brand new A Place in the Sun Currency office in Dehesa de Campoamor.

Originally from Hackney, East London, Jasmine spent several years working in the Algarve as a marketing manager for a golf and health spa, writing for a local paper and hosting her radio show.

This was her first foray into the world of broadcasting, and it seems her friends were keen on her doing more. She explained, “I was ready for a new adventure, and my friends suggested I be a TV presenter.”

On a night out and after quite a few margaritas, this sounded like a great idea to Jasmine and the very next morning, she handed in her notice.

Putting her showreel together, she sent one of her tapes to a production company. This turned out to be the very production company that was making A Place in the Sun.

Asked if she believed that fate stepped in, she considered this and explained that while she does believe in fate, she also believes that, as individuals, we have quite a big say in our own fate and the ability to manifest what we want in life. She explained, “I may be a bit of a hippie at heart, but I believe in it because I have done it many times and experienced it.”

Jasmine Harman now

Having dedicated two decades to the show, Jasmine is deeply moved by its impact. She cherishes how it guides people to their next big adventure—not just those who appear on the show but also the viewers who are inspired to move abroad.

She shared, “While meeting people at the new office today, I must have had at least thirty come up to me and tell me they are here because of A Place in the Sun, and I love that.”

Jasmine has found her place in the sun and lives with her husband, Jon, and their two children in Estepona in Costa del Sol. Asked what she found most challenging about the move abroad, she said, “I think I was unprepared for the fact that you have to start everything again from scratch. So back in London, I had built up social networks and a service list – doctors, etc.- and yet, moving here, I had to start again without knowing where to begin.”

Nine months on, and thanks to the support and friendship of her local community, she feels very settled. She loves how the lifestyle lends itself to a more relaxed existence and how she can do Zumba on the beach, swim in the sea or even a river, and walk her dog in the mountains.