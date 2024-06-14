Nightmare as couple lands in wrong country

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 14 Jun 2024 • 19:47

Andrew and Alice Gore discovered they were on the wrong flight on landing Credt: Alice Burnette/fb

Andrew Gore and his wife Victoria were in for a shock on their way to a family holiday in Spain to celebrate Andrew’s 47th birthday.

The couple, from Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, ended up miles away from their intended destination after being mistakenly placed on the wrong flight.

A family trip to the Costa Brava

Their trip to the sunny Costa Brava was disrupted when they boarded a Ryanair flight at Bristol Airport believing they were flying to Barcelona. However, upon landing, they discovered they were in Kaunas, Lithuania, a city in Eastern Europe.

The mistake stemmed from a miscommunication during the boarding process. Andrew and Victoria, who rely on special assistance due to Andrew’s amputation and Victoria’s autism, were ushered onto the wrong plane. Despite checks by ground staff and cabin crew, the error went unnoticed until the plane touched down.

“We were told they were definitely on the flight and they said ‘just relax’, so we had a sleep as we’d been up early,” Mr Gore said, “When I woke up, it didn’t look like Spain out the window, I turned my phone on and it said ‘Welcome to Lithuania’.”

The couple described the experience as a nightmare. While Ryanair eventually rebooked them to Barcelona, it involved an overnight stay in Riga, Latvia and a two-day wait for their luggage.

“It was surreal, and an experience I never want to have ever again, our family were worried sick and we were exhausted when we did eventually arrive.” Mr Gore said.

Investigations have been launched into the incident

Both Ryanair and Bristol Airport have launched investigations into the incident. Ryanair blames Bristol Airport’s special assistance provider for the boarding error, while Bristol Airport highlights that all passengers have their documents checked before boarding. They have assured corrective measures are being implemented to prevent similar occurrences.

The Gores finally reached their Costa Brava destination, but the ordeal serves as a cautionary tale for travellers relying on special assistance. It underscores the importance of airline staff double-checking boarding information and providing clear communication during the boarding process.