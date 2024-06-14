Sacred Heart returns to Albox

By John Smith •
Published: 14 Jun 2024 • 7:41
The statue returned to its original home
Credit: La Concepción Parish Church in Albox
After 50 years, a wooden statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus finally returned to La Concepción Parish Church in Albox.
It was sent away for restoration in 1974 to the Diocesan Sanctuary of Saliente whilst work was undertaken on the parish church.
After the work was completed in 1978, there appears to have been no room for it to be returned and it became a permanent fixture in the Saliente church.
In the same way that the Albox church had to be restored, so the Saliente one underwent similar reconstruction and it transpired that the statue was in a very poor state of repair so thanks to a generous local donor, the statue was sent for restoration.
Finally on Sunday June 9, the statue was reinstated in Albox during a special Mass when it was once again home and received a formal blessing by way of welcoming it back.
