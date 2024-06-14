Sandwich from Murcia wins best sandwich in Spain

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Jun 2024 • 19:19

The nation's top sandwich! Image: Instagram/ChiflaMurcia

THE ‘Best Sandwich in the Country’ is from Murcia, called ‘Disparate,'(oddity/unconventional), and crafted by the restaurant Chifla.

The Award-Winning ‘Disparate’ Sandwich

The sandwich contains slow-baked osso buco and beef shank for eight hours with mole poblano (a traditional Mexican sauce) in a pressed brioche sandwich, Arzúa cheese, plantain chips, sliced tomato, sun-dried tomato, mint, walnuts, and Chinese cabbage sprouts. With this juicy recipe, dubbed ‘Disparate,’ the Chifla restaurant in Murcia, located in the Santa Eulalia neighbourhood (Calle Cánovas del Castillo, 21), has earned recognition for the ‘Best Sandwich in the Country.’

The Inaugural Spanish Sandwich Championship

This accolade came from the first-ever Spanish Sandwich Championship, where 126 establishments from across the nation competed. The top 15 finalists (the most voted) were blindly tasted by the professional jury.

Chifla clinched the award, the ‘Best Sandwich in the Country,’ leaving Murcia with a delightful victory (quite literally).

