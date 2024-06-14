The Entertainers Tribute to Sandra Welham

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 Jun 2024 • 14:28

The Entertainers Summer Party Credit: The Entertainers Marina Alta, Facebook

The most lively music band on the coast, the Entertainers have announced changes in their summer programme due to unprecedented events.

The performance on June 28 at Los Arcos restaurant for the U3A Vall del Pop will now be performed with a tribute to Sandra Welham, who had recently passed.

Sandra was a founder member of the Entertainers and lit up the group during their very first few performances. She will be fondly remembered by friends and family.

Get your tickets for the June 28 performance through U3A Vall del Pop on Facebook and keep in touch with the Entertainers at The Entertainers Marina Alta, Facebook.