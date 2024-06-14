The Jukes for Jalon Valley Help

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 Jun 2024 • 13:53

The Jukes at the Annual Fair Credit: Clearys En España, Facebook

It was a last-minute call but the Jukes (The jamming ukeleles of El Verger) didn´t hesitate to come to Jalon Valley Help´s annual Fair, for an outstanding performance on May 19.

With the light and joyful sounds of ukuleles, the Jukes delighted the visitors who explored the Jalon Valley Help Fair. The band´s repertoire was particularly diverse, fusing popular songs of the past and present in a variety of genres.

The Sunday proved to be phenomenal with the €3,000 raised by the generous visitors, who purchased everything from jewellery to local food. The money raised will be donated to the neighbours in need in and around Jalon.

Jalon Valley Help gave many thanks to the Jukes for their dedication to music and community, coming to support the locals whenever needed.