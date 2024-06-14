The Jukes for Jalon Valley Help

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 14 Jun 2024 • 13:53
The Jukes at the Annual Fair
Credit: Clearys En España, Facebook
It was a last-minute call but the Jukes (The jamming ukeleles of El Verger) didn´t hesitate to come to Jalon Valley Help´s annual Fair, for an outstanding performance on May 19.
With the light and joyful sounds of ukuleles, the Jukes delighted the visitors who explored the Jalon Valley Help Fair. The band´s repertoire was particularly diverse, fusing popular songs of the past and present in a variety of genres.
The Sunday proved to be phenomenal with the €3,000 raised by the generous visitors, who purchased everything from jewellery to local food. The money raised will be donated to the neighbours in need in and around Jalon.
Jalon Valley Help gave many thanks to the Jukes for their dedication to music and community, coming to support the locals whenever needed.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.