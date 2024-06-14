Volunteers and Aidemar join forces for Barnuevo Beach cleanup

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Jun 2024 • 14:14

Aidemar volunteers clean-up Barnuevo Beach Image: San Javier Town Hall

A group of volunteers from Aidemar teamed up with the Environmental Awareness Office for a cleanup at Barnuevo Beach. Aidemar is an organisation dedicated to supporting people with disabilities in the Mar Menor region.

Volunteers and Aidemar Unite for Beach Cleanup

The group, including boys and girls from Aidemar, their three monitors, and María José Bernal, the Environmental Awareness Councillor, participated in this event. This marks the eighth ‘1m2 Against Litter,’ a project by Libera, SEO/BirdLife, and Ecoembes. Each year, the San Javier Town Council joins this initiative with volunteers, mostly local students.

Celebrating World Environment Day and World Oceans Day

The Aidemar volunteers mainly found cigarette butts and small plastics, which they collected from the beach area. María José Bernal expressed gratitude for Aidemar’s participation, highlighting the ongoing effort to raise awareness about keeping natural spaces clean.

Bernal also mentioned that this activity is part of the celebration around World Environment Day and World Oceans Day. Additional activities focusing on recycling and tree planting in schools also took place.

Aidemar’s Continued Contribution to Environmental Protection

Sara Güemes, the Project Libera coordinator at Ecoembes, remarked, ‘While litter in nature isn’t the fault of one person, it affects us all. We’re all part of the problem and the solution. Thanks to volunteers, municipalities, and associations, we can find solutions and tackle the environmental issue of litter.’

For more Costa Calida news and events click here