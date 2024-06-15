Trending:

A thriller in Alhaurin

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 15:56

Miguel Concha

Photo: Facebook / Miguel Concha

The best tribute to Michael Jackson arrives at the Maruja Limón room in Alhaurín de la Torre on Friday June 28.

A great visual dance show in the best style of Michael Jackson accompanied by the recordings of this famous artist. Miguel Concha is considered the best dancer and will perform in Maruja Limon remembering the great classics of this music legend.

Get your early ticket now for only €15 to enjoy the classics of one of the most influential artists in the history of music, including hits like ‘Thriller’ in a show you can’t miss.

Doors open at 8.30pm. and the show will start at 9.30pm. Tickets are €15 in advance or €20 at the box office and are available at El Corte Inglés and the Eventbrite website. You can also make reservations by calling or sending a WhatsApp to +34 633 647 260

Enjoy the best tribute show on the Costa del Sol together with the Festival of Legends.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Kevin Fraser Park

Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading