A thriller in Alhaurin

Published: 15 Jun 2024
Photo: Facebook / Miguel Concha
The best tribute to Michael Jackson arrives at the Maruja Limón room in Alhaurín de la Torre on Friday June 28.
A great visual dance show in the best style of Michael Jackson accompanied by the recordings of this famous artist. Miguel Concha is considered the best dancer and will perform in Maruja Limon remembering the great classics of this music legend.
Get your early ticket now for only €15 to enjoy the classics of one of the most influential artists in the history of music, including hits like ‘Thriller’ in a show you can’t miss.
Doors open at 8.30pm. and the show will start at 9.30pm. Tickets are €15 in advance or €20 at the box office and are available at El Corte Inglés and the Eventbrite website. You can also make reservations by calling or sending a WhatsApp to +34 633 647 260
Enjoy the best tribute show on the Costa del Sol together with the Festival of Legends.
