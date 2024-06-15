An unforgettable evening

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 13:00

Photo: Facebook / Collective Calling gala dinner

The Collective Calling Gala Dinner held on Friday June 7 at the stunning Cortijo de Cortes was an incredible success.

From the elegant red carpet entrance to the mesmerizing performances of Mark Shurey on guitar, a spectacular horse show in the bullring, and a vibrant Flamenco Fusion Show, the night was nothing short of magical!

The organisers are thrilled to announce that they raised an impressive €14,000.

Collective Calling wanted to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended and made this night so special with a special shoutout to headline sponsor, Opulence Global, and main sponsors, Homerun Brokers Marbella Real Estate, Svoy Group, and BRIGHT Marbella.

They are incredibly grateful to all the local businesses along the coast that generously donated auction and raffle prizes to help reach the huge total of funds raised which will help the charity’s work of combating homelessness and providing support and long-term solutions to individuals and communities in need.