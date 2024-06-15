Axarquía water fees to settle Málaga debt

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 17:17

€2.3 million debt for water Image: Shutterstock/ pu_kibun

AXARQUIA is set to pay the €2.3 million it owes for water transfers from Málaga during the worst period of the drought. From late 2021 until April 11, 2024, Emasa has been supplying desalinated water to the region.

New Regulation Implements Emergency Variable Rate

A new rule, published recently in the Official Bulletin of the Province of Málaga, will regulate the water supply service and will come into effect at the end of June. Jorge Martín, president of the Commonwealth of Municipalities of the Costa del Sol Axarquía, explained that this regulation allows for an emergency variable rate of 0.0867 cents per cubic metre to cover the immediate payment of €2.3 million to Emasa.

Payment Impact on Residents: €1.04 Monthly Plus VAT

Martín emphasised that thanks to Emasa, the towns of Axarquía had water when the La Viñuela reservoir was at a minimum. Now, it is fair to pay the total accumulated debt, which amounts to €3.5 million. The cost will be distributed evenly among the 14 areas supplied by Axaragua, the Public Water Company of Axarquía. For an average supply, the impact will be €1.04 per month plus VAT, though it could be lower in areas with their own wells.

