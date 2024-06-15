Bonfires and bands

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Marbella will experience a new Noche de San Juan on Sunday June 23, which will feature musical performances, workshops and traditional bonfires. The group ‘Malamanera’ from Tarifa and DJ sets will be the stars of the night’s activities.
Councillor for Youth, Alejandro González, explained that the evening will begin at 8pm with the show of the local DJ Felipe Nogueira and will continue with the sessions of Samy Asuik and Micky Rodríguez, who will accompany the group from Tarifa ‘Malamanera’.
“Although it is an event designed for young people, we also want families to enjoy it,” said the councillor, who also said that there will be a bar with competitive prices and an ecological workshop on recycling, in which participants will be eligible to win tickets to the Oasis Festival in Marbella. “The bonfire will be lit at midnight with the burning of the traditional Juanillo”, added the councillor.
The celebration of San Juan is one of the most deeply-rooted festivities of the Costa del Sol, where groups of friends and family gather on the beaches to celebrate the arrival of summer and the shortest night of the year. A multitude of bonfires on the beaches are lit all along the coast for the burning of ‘Juanillos’, (figurines or puppets).
