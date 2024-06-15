Bullring Sessions starts with Example

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 15:44
Example is coming to Marbella Arena
Photo: Facebook / Example
It’s just been announced that the sensational UK artist Example will be taking the stage at Marbella Arena on Thursday August 22 as part of a brand-new concert series, Bullring Sessions.
Crossover dance music icon Example has been maintaining years of momentum with chart topping singles, career defining festival sets, sold out tours and multiple platinum records. As an iconic figure and artist, Example is the front man of multiple generations. Having spent well over a decade in the game, the UK mainstay has crafted a career drenched in accolades.
Example’s 2024 began with a 17 date headline tour of the UK which sold over 30,000 tickets continuing his legacy whilst attracting new fans both young and old, adding to his ever growing loyal following cultivated throughout his prestigious career.
The past 2 years have been extremely busy for live performances: Glastonbury, Creamfields, IOW Festival, RFM SOMNII, Bestival, Latitude, Benicassim & TRNSMT are just a few of the many festivals shows he has been booked to perform and summer 2024 is shaping up to be one of his busiest yet.
And at 7pm on August 22 he will take to the stage at the Marbella Arena. The night will also feature fantastic support acts from DJ Craig Knight and DJ Joe Baxter, ensuring an evening packed with amazing music and high-energy performances.
There are a limited amount of early bird tickets are out now so check out the website
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.