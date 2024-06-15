Bullring Sessions starts with Example

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 15:44

Example is coming to Marbella Arena Photo: Facebook / Example

It’s just been announced that the sensational UK artist Example will be taking the stage at Marbella Arena on Thursday August 22 as part of a brand-new concert series, Bullring Sessions.

Crossover dance music icon Example has been maintaining years of momentum with chart topping singles, career defining festival sets, sold out tours and multiple platinum records. As an iconic figure and artist, Example is the front man of multiple generations. Having spent well over a decade in the game, the UK mainstay has crafted a career drenched in accolades.

Example’s 2024 began with a 17 date headline tour of the UK which sold over 30,000 tickets continuing his legacy whilst attracting new fans both young and old, adding to his ever growing loyal following cultivated throughout his prestigious career.

The past 2 years have been extremely busy for live performances: Glastonbury, Creamfields, IOW Festival, RFM SOMNII, Bestival, Latitude, Benicassim & TRNSMT are just a few of the many festivals shows he has been booked to perform and summer 2024 is shaping up to be one of his busiest yet.

And at 7pm on August 22 he will take to the stage at the Marbella Arena. The night will also feature fantastic support acts from DJ Craig Knight and DJ Joe Baxter, ensuring an evening packed with amazing music and high-energy performances.

There are a limited amount of early bird tickets are out now so check out the website