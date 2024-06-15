Cool off this summer at Axarquía’s premier water park

By EWN • Published: 15 Jun 2024 • 13:22

Aquavelis welcomes brand new attractions ready for the 2024 summer season to add to its already impressive line-up of water slides and pools.

The park prides itself on its family friendly facilities with a range of rides for everyone, from thrill seekers to the more relaxed, conservative holidaymaker.

Boasting the 80m high speed Kamikaze slide along with multiple group slides, the Rio Rapido, a thrilling slalom ride and The Magic Hole is a fully enclosed high speed water slide that includes both complete darkness and a spectacular light display as you speed down the dark tunnel, there is plenty to get your heart racing at Aquavelis.

Slightly more relaxing is the Spa area where guests can completely unwind from life’s worries with a Jacuzzi, air beds and water jets.

For the more sedate experience there are two casual swimming and bathing areas with which are ideal for families and children to relax and take a break from the Spanish sun.

One of the main features of the park is that the whole area is designed to be family and user friendly, with the layout all being on one level apart from the access to the water slides. This makes keeping an eye on your children and friends very easy as all the park is visible at any one time.

People with a fear of heights are also taken care of as well as all the water slides expect the Kamikaze are all build on a natural slope, eliminating the need for high exposed stairs to reach the top.

All these features coupled with the vast sunbathing and picnicking areas mean it truly is a place where you can spend the full day.

New for 2024 for the park are three new features, the Super Niagara, a super slide for the most daring, the Mini Espiral, for the little ones, and VR Fun ARENA, a new way to enjoy virtual reality.

Lastly sees the introduction of a virtual reality park where users can don a vr headset and travel to distant fantasy lands. In a complete escape from reality you can choose from fighting zombies to exploring the ocean floor. There is even the option to experience a high speed rollercoaster all from the safety of our VR booth!

If you’re feeling peckish you can enjoy the wide variety of food available at the park. With everything from hamburgers and hot dogs to the parks homemade pizza you will not go hungry. There’s even time for a sneaky ice cream for dessert!

The park is situated just 25 minutes from Malaga Airport and 15 minutes from the town of Nerja.

Open from 11am to 6pm June and September and 11am to 7pm July and August, your holiday just got a lot more fun.

Calle Ruta del Pomelo S/N, Urbanizacion El Tomillar, Torre del Mar, Malaga

+34 952 542 758 / +34 952 542 762 / info@aquavelis.com /aquavelis.es/en

Sponsored