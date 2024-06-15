Daadi shop – opening soon

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 15 Jun 2024 • 8:05
Daadi shop
Credit: Daadi Clothes Swaps, Facebook
On a path to world´s sustainability and women´s rising confidence, Lauren Staton is excited to announce the Daadi shop opening after July 10.
After continuing successes of the clothing swap events, Daadi finally has a home in Jalon, where it displays a diverse collection of items in every size and colour.
The shop is now open on Mondays and Thursdays between 2pm and 4pm, welcoming visitors to donate their unwanted clothes. With these donations, Lauren continues to expand Daadi´s collection, giving a second chance to pre-loved garments.
Lauren also welcomes people to reach out to Daadi for wardrobe-clearing help and fashion advice, transforming the way you see you wardrobe. With Lauren´s efforts, hundreds of pieces are being saved, helping both the environment and the community of clothes makers.
She believes that every person has abandoned clothes in their closet which with the right fashionista direction, can come back to life and excite you just like a newly purchased piece.
Sharing her passion for transforming and reusing fabric, Lauren invites visitors to a rug-making workshop on July 17 at 2pm at Daadi Shop Studio, 2 Carrer Gata de Gorgos, Jalon.
Discover the sustainability and creativity of second-hand products and make your donation at Daadi´s store at Camino Lliber 10, Jalon.
Follow Daadi on Facebook at Daadi Clothes Swaps.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.