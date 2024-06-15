Daadi shop – opening soon

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 15 Jun 2024 • 8:05

Daadi shop Credit: Daadi Clothes Swaps, Facebook

On a path to world´s sustainability and women´s rising confidence, Lauren Staton is excited to announce the Daadi shop opening after July 10.

After continuing successes of the clothing swap events, Daadi finally has a home in Jalon, where it displays a diverse collection of items in every size and colour.

The shop is now open on Mondays and Thursdays between 2pm and 4pm, welcoming visitors to donate their unwanted clothes. With these donations, Lauren continues to expand Daadi´s collection, giving a second chance to pre-loved garments.

Lauren also welcomes people to reach out to Daadi for wardrobe-clearing help and fashion advice, transforming the way you see you wardrobe. With Lauren´s efforts, hundreds of pieces are being saved, helping both the environment and the community of clothes makers.

She believes that every person has abandoned clothes in their closet which with the right fashionista direction, can come back to life and excite you just like a newly purchased piece.

Sharing her passion for transforming and reusing fabric, Lauren invites visitors to a rug-making workshop on July 17 at 2pm at Daadi Shop Studio, 2 Carrer Gata de Gorgos, Jalon.

Discover the sustainability and creativity of second-hand products and make your donation at Daadi´s store at Camino Lliber 10, Jalon.

Follow Daadi on Facebook at Daadi Clothes Swaps.